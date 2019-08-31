The latest on Dorian from the National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Dorian Discussion Number 28

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052019

500 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

Dorian continues to look impressive in satellite imagery this

morning, with a fairly symmetric area of cold cloud tops surrounding

a 10-15 n mi wide eye. There have been no new aircraft data from

the storm since the last advisory. However, the satellite

appearance has changed little since the aircraft were last in the

storm, and the various subjective and objective satellite intensity

estimates have changed little over the past several hours. Based on

this, the initial intensity remains 120 kt.

The initial motion is now 290/10. A low- to mid-level subtropical

ridge to the north of the hurricane should steer it west-

northwestward to westward for the next 48 h or so, with the forward

speed becoming very slow as the center passes near or over the

Abacos and Grand Bahama. The track guidance for this part of the

track is tightly clustered, and the new forecast track is near the

ECMWF, UKMET, and HCCA corrected consensus models. The track

forecast becomes much more problematic after 48 h. The global

models the NHC normally uses, along with the regional HWRF and HMON

models, have made another shift to the east to the point where none

of them forecast Dorian to make landfall in Florida. However, the

UKMET ensemble mean still brings the hurricane over the Florida

peninsula, as do several GFS and ECMWF ensemble members. The new

track forecast for 72-120 h will be moved eastward to stay east of

the coast of Florida, and it lies between the old forecast and the

various consensus models. Additional adjustments to the forecast

track may be necessary later today if current model trends continue.

It should be noted that the new forecast track does not preclude

Dorian making landfall on the Florida coast, as large portions of

the coast remain in the track cone of uncertainty. Also,

significant impacts could occur even if the center stays offshore.

Dorian should remain in a generally favorable environment for the

next 3-4 days, and the intensity guidance indicates it will remain

a powerful hurricane during this time. The new intensity forecast

calls for a little more strengthening today, then it shows a slow

weakening that follows the trend of the intensity guidance. During

this time, the biggest intensity changes may come from hard-to-

forecast eyewall replacement cycles. Late in the forecast period,

increased vertical shear and proximity to land is expected to

cause some weakening.

Key Messages:

1. A prolonged period of life-threatening storm surge and

devastating hurricane-force winds are likely in portions of the

northwestern Bahamas, particularly on the Abaco Islands and Grand

Bahama Island. A hurricane warning is in effect for these areas,

and residents should listen to advice given by local emergency

officials and have their hurricane preparations completed today.

2. Life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force

winds are still possible along portions of the Florida east coast

by the early to middle part of next week, but since Dorian is

forecast to slow down and turn northward near the coast, it is too

soon to determine when or where the highest surge and winds will

occur. Residents should have their hurricane plan in place, know

if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and listen to advice

given by local emergency officials.

3. The risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is

increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during

the middle of next week. Residents in those areas should continue

to monitor the progress of Dorian.

4. Heavy rains, capable of life-threatening flash floods, are

expected over portions of the Bahamas and coastal sections of the

southeastern United States this weekend through much of next week.