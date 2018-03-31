LaSalle retires as Patterson police chief

Patrick LaSalle has retired as police chief of the city of Patterson. LaSalle confirmed that Friday was his last day on the job.

He was first elected police chief in 1995. LaSalle, 64, began working as a police officer in 1973 with the Patterson Police Department. He went to for Louisiana State Police in 1975 and retired with state police in 1993. He later became assistant police chief in Patterson before being elected chief.

The city council will officially accept his letter of resignation for his retirement during Tuesday's council meeting.

Also on the council agenda are items to officially declare a vacancy in the office of police chief, discuss qualifications for an interim police chief and establish a process and timeline to appoint an interim police chief in accordance with the city charter.

The election for Patterson police chief had already been scheduled for Nov. 6 before LaSalle announced his retirement.