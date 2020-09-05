While it's unrelated to the Trump Boat Parade, a sign supporting the president's reelection bid has been placed on a sandbar in Berwick Bay. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Large turnout for Trump Boat Parade
There was a large turnout of watercraft of all sizes for Saturday's Trump Boat Parade, which was held in Lake Palourde in Morgan City. The gathering of boats even featured a participant dressed as Trump. Donald Trump, the incumbent and Republican Presidential nominee, will face Democratic Presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden in November's election. Below are scenes from Saturday's parade. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)