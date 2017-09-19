Lane closures Sunday on U.S. 90 bridges in St. Mary

The east and west lanes of U.S. 90 on the Atchafalaya River bridge, Bayou Ramos bridge and Bayou Boeuf bridge will have alternating lane closures Sunday for roadway maintenance, according to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development news release.

This work is estimated to take place from 6 a.m.-5 p.m., weather permitting.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.