U.S 90. will have alternating lane closures Sunday in the east and westbound direction, 0.4 miles west of La. 662 between La. 662 and La. 182, to clean debris from the shoulders of Bayou Boeuf Bridge, according to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development news release.

This work is estimated to take place between 6 a.m. until 5 p.m., weather permitting.