Lane closures Sunday on area bridges

There will be alternating lane closures Sunday in the east and west lanes of U.S. 90 on the Atchafalaya River bridge, Bayou Ramous bridge and Bayou Boeuf bridge in St. Mary Parish for a sweeping operation, a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development news release said.

This work is estimated to take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.

On Tuesday, the west outside lane and shoulder of U.S. 90 over Bayou Boeuf in Amelia between Duhon Boulevard and La. 662 will be closed for routine bridge inspection, a news release.

This closure is estimated to take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.