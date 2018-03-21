Lane closures Sunday on area bridges

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 3:40pm zachary fitzgerald
Staff Report

There will be alternating lane closures Sunday in the east and west lanes of U.S. 90 on the Atchafalaya River bridge, Bayou Ramous bridge and Bayou Boeuf bridge in St. Mary Parish for a sweeping operation, a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development news release said.

This work is estimated to take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.

On Tuesday, the west outside lane and shoulder of U.S. 90 over Bayou Boeuf in Amelia between Duhon Boulevard and La. 662 will be closed for routine bridge inspection, a news release.

This closure is estimated to take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018