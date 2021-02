The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

It's the time of year when eyes turn toward river gauges in anticipation of rising water. But local waterways remain at low levels, and Lake Palourde is no exception. At 9 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported that the lake was at 2.47 feet, or more than 1½ feet below the 4-foot action level and more than 2½ feet below flood stage.