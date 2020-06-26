Labadieville man faces heroin charge

Staff Report

A Labadieville man faces a heroin possession charge after a Wednesday traffic stop near Paincourtville, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said.

—Gerrel G. Talbert, Sparrow Street, Labadieville, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and proceeded to stop the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Talbert and noted Talbert to act in a nervous manner. The deputy conducted a pat down search of the person of Talbert and at that time, located drug paraphernalia and a quantity of heroin.

Talbert was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported this arrest:

—Jude Robert Boudreaux, 21, Oneida Street, Charenton, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday for license plate lights required, driving under suspension, switched license plate/stolen license plate, and failure to transfer title. Boudreaux was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.