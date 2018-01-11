A state Department of Transportation and Development uses a crane to lift a heavy beam back into place at the westbound approach to the La. 182 bridge on the Morgan City side. The beam, 13 feet 6 inches above the street, serves as a warning to tall vehicles. A truck hit the beam Dec. 8 and knocked the beam out of place.
The Daily Review/Bill Decker
La. 182 bridge in Morgan City closed until 2 p.m. Thursday
The La. 182 bridge, between Federal Avenue and Fifth Street in Morgan City, will be closed until 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, for emergency bridge repairs, according to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development news release.
The closure was originally planned to take place from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. but has been extended until 2 p.m., weather permitting.
The detour will be the U.S. 90 bridge.