Krewe of Nike royalty

Ethan Toups and Mary Alice Dohmann were named King and Queen Nike XLIX Saturday when the children’s krewe presented “Nike Travels to Hogwarts” at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. In keeping with the theme, the king represents “Harry James Potter” and the queen “The Golden Snitch.” Dohmann is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joey Dohmann. Toups is the son of Bliss Landry and Chad Toups. Members of Nike will parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 in Morgan City with the women’s mystic Krewe of Galatea.

Abigail Kathleen Photography