Krewe of Hephaestus, Krewe of Amani

The Krewe of Hephaestus, top, presented “Vive Le France” and the Krewe of Amani, bottom, presented “Amani Salutes Soul” during respective Mardi Gras tableaus Saturday. Hephaestus was reigned by King and Queen Hepahestus LIX Chris Price and Mary Frances Aucoin, daughter of Michelle Trapp and Gregory Aucoin, during the Saturday event at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Reigning over Amani was King and Queen Amani XXII Josh Singleton and Kizzy Gant on Saturday at the Patterson Area Civic Center. Singleton represented Don Cornelius and Gant depicted Aretha Franklin in keeping with the tableau theme.