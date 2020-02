The oldest area krewe, the Krewe of Hephaestus, celebrated 60 years Saturday with a tableau at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Reigning over the event was King and Queen Hephaestus LX Allie “Al” Adams III and Madeline Margaret Hover. Theme of the evening was “Dynasties of China.” Krewe members will parade at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Morgan City.

Brocato Photography