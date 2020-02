Marlon Harvey Photography

King Hannibal XL Cornelius “C.C.” Stewart Jr. and Queen Cleopatra Thetis Dural represented “Phantom of the Opera” during the Krewe of Hannibal’s 60th anniversary celebration Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Theme for the evening was “An Evening on Broadway.” Members of the krewe will parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 behind the Krewe of Dionysus parade in Berwick.