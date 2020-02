Miguez Photography

Krewe of Dionysus King and Queen XLI Steve Kennedy and Laura Kennedy represented Captain Hook and Maleficent in keeping with the krewe’s ball theme, “Welcome to the Dark Side,” on Saturday at the Berwick Civic Complex. Dionysus will present its annual Mardi Gras parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 in Berwick. Parading at the end of the procession will be members of the Krewe of Hannibal.