Brother Orry Arcemont, left, was named Knight of the Month for March during the Bayou Vista Knights of Columbus Council 6211 meeting in April. Presenting the award is Past Grand KnightPatrick Hebert Sr.

Submitted Photos
During the Bayou Vista Knights of Columbus Council 6211 meeting held in April, the family of Brother James Bergeron, right, was named Family of the Month For March. Also accepting the award is Brother Samuel Bergeron, left. Presenting the award is Past Grand Knight Huey Daigle.

Knights of Columbus awards

Mon, 06/05/2017 - 10:09am Anonymous

The awards were presented by the Bayou Vista Knights of Columbus.

