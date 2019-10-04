Kiwanis will run Election Day food drive

The East St. Mary Kiwanis will sponsor an Election Day food drive to benefit St. Mary Outreach and its efforts to help the needy in this community.

The drive will be 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 12, the day of the primary election.

Containers will be available at all voting precincts. Monetary donations are welcome, too.

Suitable items for donation included unexpired, nonperishable canned goods; and hygiene products including deodorant, body soap, toothpaste and brushes, toiletries, paper products, toilet tissue, and baby wipes.