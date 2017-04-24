Kiwanis helping people in need

Submitted Photo

The East St Mary Kiwanis Club's recent guest speaker was local architect Jim Firmin, who shared his China Project. For the past several years, Kiwanis have provided funds to assist families with special needs children in rural mountain villages near China. The 2016-17 funds were used to help pay the medical costs for a 2-year-old suffering from severe burns. Pictured are Harold Smith, Jim Firmin and Travis Richard.