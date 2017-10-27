Submitted Photos
For the 10th year in a row, Kiwanian Blane Aucoin of the East St. Mary Kiwanis Club has been acknowledging students at J.S. Aucoin Elementary with a student recognition program known as Terrific Kids that promotes character development, self-esteem, and perseverance as well as BUGS for bringing up grades. This year, the Kiwanis Club will implement the program at a total of eight local schools. Blane Aucoin is pictured here. In the back row is Kiwanian Cal Carrier, his granddaughter Josie, Kiwanian Gabrielle Gill and her sister, Miss Gill.
The East St. Mary Kiwanis Club recently installed 12 new members. Pictured are: Mayor “Boo “ Grizzaffi, Jodi Grizzaffi, Tim Hebert, Gabrielle Gill, Louis “Al” Hebert, Ann Koen , Stephanie Duhon, Den Hussey, Teresa Dillenkoffer, Dave Nolting, Robert Duffrene and John Kahn Jr.
Kiwanis Club of East St Mary adopted Berwick Junior High School. Pictured are the BJHS cheerleading squad; Kiwanis members Emily Berry, Teresa Dillenkoffer, Angela Kramer and Tym Hymel; and Noelle Lowrimore, assistant principal.
Kiwanis Club happenings
