Kiwanis Club happenings

Submitted Photos

For the 10th year in a row, Kiwanian Blane Aucoin of the East St. Mary Kiwanis Club has been acknowledging students at J.S. Aucoin Elementary with a student recognition program known as Terrific Kids that promotes character development, self-esteem, and perseverance as well as BUGS for bringing up grades. This year, the Kiwanis Club will implement the program at a total of eight local schools. Blane Aucoin is pictured here. In the back row is Kiwanian Cal Carrier, his granddaughter Josie, Kiwanian Gabrielle Gill and her sister, Miss Gill.