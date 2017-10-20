Submitted Photos
The East St. Mary Kiwanis Club recently held a banquet to install its new officers for 2017. Pictured are Treasurer Shelby McCarty, Vice President Emily Stevens, Secretary Debbie Stephens and President Brandon Monceaux.

The Kiwanis Board of Directors was also installed. They are: Ryan Yager, Jill Davis, Jason Pye, Reina Fernandez, Angela Kraemer and Travis Richard.

Kiwanis Club happenings

Fri, 10/20/2017 - 2:42pm Anonymous

East St. Mary Kiwanis Club installs its officers and board.

