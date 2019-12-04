Kiwanis Club gives from the heart

Submitted Photo

The East St. Mary Kiwanis Club has donated an automated external defibrillator to Central Catholic Elementary School. These defibrillators are used to help those experiencing cardiac episodes, and CCES expressed gratitude to the Kiwanians for their donation to maintain the safety of students, faculty and families. Pictured are, front row; students Addison Duhon, Evangeline Callais, Madison Garrett, Carter Howard and Preston Beattie. Back row: Cal Carrier, Stephanie Duhon, Tim Hebert, Reina Fernandez, Jeremy Callais, CCES Principal Amanda Talbot, Emily Berry, Jason Pye, Sadie Rankin, Mark Ordogne, and Blane Aucoin.