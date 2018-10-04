Kiwanis award-winner

Submitted Photo

Kiwanis Club of East St. Mary recently held its annual installation banquet at Café JoJo’s River Room. During the banquet, several awards were given out, and one of those awards was the George F. Hixson Fellowship Award. This award was bestowed on Blane Aucoin for his dedication to the club. The award is a way of recognizing people who have contributed significantly to Kiwanis’ history of generosity. Aucoin gives of his time for several projects and programs within the club, including the Kiwanis Club of East St. Mary Kids Fishing Rodeo and J S Aucoin Terrific Kids and BUGS program. Pictured are the newly installed lieutenant governor for Division 17 LaMissTenn District of Kiwanis International, Calvin Carrier (also a Hixson recipient), and award recipient Aucoin.