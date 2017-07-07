Kiwanians donate to schools

Fri, 07/07/2017 - 1:00pm Anonymous

Submitted Photo
For the fourth year in a row, the East St Mary Kiwanis Club has donated $500 to local schools to help meet the needs of their students. Pictured are Travis Richard, Kiwanis president; Mary Thomas, Wyandotte Elementary; Blane Aucoin, Kiwanian; Shantel Toups, principal at J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Christy Thomas, South Louisiana Technical College Young Memorial Campus; Missy Hebert, Berwick Elementary; Leonard Armato, Kiwanian; Sheryl Gibbons, principal at Hattie Watts Elementary; and Tim Hebert, Kiwanian.

