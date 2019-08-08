The kids are back in school

Top Photo: Thursday was the first day of the 2019-20 school year for more than 8,000 St. Mary Parish public school students. Students were greeted Thursday at Bayou Vista Elementary by the faculty and staff, as well as the school’s mascot, Allie the Alligator. Bottom Photo: These youngsters and their adult supervision wait Thursday for classes to begin at Patterson's Hattie Watts Elementary. From left are Danielle Harris, Frankie Harris, Murray Bridget, Rainee Merritt, Diane Gray and Khaven Merritt.