Kennedy tells of $450,000 for workforce training projects in Louisiana

MADISONVILLE — Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $449,983 in grant funding from the Delta Regional Authority to support workforce training projects in three Louisiana cities, including funds for Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

“Louisiana’s workers are determined, and giving them more training options will support both their professional success and the health of communities in Baton Rouge, Thibodaux and New Orleans,” said Kennedy. “It’s good to see this DRA funding focus on sectors that help our state thrive today and prepare for tomorrow.”

Projects supported by this DRA funding include:

—$150,000 to the University of Holy Cross, partnering with Delgado Community College, to provide scholarships for at least 10 professionals earning an accelerated bachelor’s degree focused on culinary studies.

—$150,000 to Nicholls State University to provide enhanced cybersecurity training and support activities to up to 147 workers and to expand training capacity.

—$149,983 to the Research Park Corporation to develop technology apprenticeship programs to train up to 48 individuals and meet the growing demand for technology workers in Louisiana.