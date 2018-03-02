Keeping an eye on potential flooding

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning, which will take effect March 9, for the Atchafalaya at Morgan City. Moderate flooding is in the forecast. The river, which was at 4.7 feet Friday, is expected to rise to the 6-foot flood stage by March 16 and crest at 7.5 feet by March 22. The service said that at at stages near 7.0 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Co. dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced, the service said. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker