Keep St. Mary Beautiful hears about Project Front Yard

Submitted Photos

Skyra Rideaux, Lafayette Project Front Yard coordinator, introduced Keep St. Mary Beautiful Board of Directors to Project Front Yard. Rideaux is shown with Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan and talking to the board. Project Front Yard, launched in 2014 under former Mayor-President Joey Durel’s administration, is a communitywide education-beautification effort that focuses on engaging community members to improve the overall look of the city. Initiatives include revitalization of gateways, improved streetscapes, litter removal and prevention, public art and river cleanup.