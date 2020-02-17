K-9 called in after traffic stop; drug charges follow

A Gibson woman was stopped for a traffic violation, and K9 Buddy alerted officers to the presence of illegal narcotics, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Mary Griffin Wheat, 48, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (THC).

An officer observed a traffic violation on U.S. 90 in Morgan City.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Wheat.

St. Mary Sheriff’s Office K-9 Buddy and his handler arrived on the scene to assist and K-9 Buddy was deployed on the exterior of the vehicle.

K-9 Buddy indicated the presence of illegal narcotics.

The officer observed Wheat attempt to conceal an item. The item was recovered from Wheat and discovered to be a container of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) edibles.

THC products are illegal to possess in the State of Louisiana. She was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 39 calls of service and the following arrest was made:

—Crystal Bailey Duhn 47, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear. Duhn was located at the Patterson Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City.

She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 37 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Gregory Paul Bell, 46, of Catherine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for the charge of battery of a dating partner.

He was jailed and later released on a $3,000 bond.

—Jevon Ray Lively Sr., 28, of Church Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled and operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate. He was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Kaleb Shane Calloway, 23, of Hawkins Street in Franklin, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Thursday on a Patterson Police Department warrant on the charges of theft, home invasion, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. He was jailed and is being held for another agency.

—Phillip Andrew Randolph, 28, of Dottie Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 5:48 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Maria Hill, 36, of Fallon Drive in Houma, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Thursday on charges of driver must be license, no tail lights, and no insurance.

She was jailed with bond set at $731.

—Kellie S. Pyle Boudreaux, 37, of Willow Bend Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 5:14 a.m. Friday on charges of switched license plate, driving under suspension and no insurance. Boudreaux was jailed with bond set at $904.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.