The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald

Tri-City area mayors held a proclamation signing Tuesday designating April 1-7 as Junior Auxiliary Week. Front row, from left, are Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan, Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi and Berwick Mayor Louis Ratcliff. Back row, representing the Junior Auxiliary of East St. Mary, are Laine Mayon, Amy Isham, Sarah Mayon, Jackie Blakeman and Darby Ratcliff.