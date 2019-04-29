JROTC Award
Mon, 04/29/2019 - 10:15am
Submitted Photo
Claudia Villa received the JROTC of the Year Award. Pictured above are Lt. Cornel Corey Williams, Villa and VFW Post 4222's Commander Sherman Whiting.
Submitted Photo
