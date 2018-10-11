'Jeepers for the Creatures' to raise funds for animal rescue group

Animal Advocates of St. Mary will host its fourth annual Jeepers for the Creatures fundraiser 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Lawrence Park in Morgan City.

The event will have music, food and a pet costume contest. All proceeds will benefit the Animal Advocates of St. Mary rescue group and all of the surrounding rescues that the group works with to save animal lives.

Included in the event will be a Jeep Show-n-Shine with the winner receiving a $200 gift certificate from Spectrum Window Tint and Accessories and a trophy from XLR8ED Manufacturing. The entry fee for the Show-n-Shine is $10. Voting will be based on the crowd favorite. A Ramp Travel Index contest will also be put on by Ratchet Garage LLC. The ramp is free to use, and the best recorded score will receive a $300 gift certificate.