Jan. 23 classifieds
Special
Notices
Anyone knowing the
whereabouts, interests
or heirs of: Paul K. Lewis
Please contact Margaret E.
Judice, PO Box 592,
Franklin, LA 70538, or
phone (337) 828-1880.
Services
Offered
FILL DIRT,
RIVER SAND
Anthony
Resignola
384-0260
pager 397-0338
Misc. For
Sale
For Sale fishing tackle
supplies. Everything
needed to start your own
business. $15,000.
985/395-2822
Garage Sale
Smits Estate Sale
1313 Main St.
Patterson
2 day
Cash Sale Only
Sat. Jan. 26, 9-5
Sun. Jan. 27, 10-4
For more info.
visit website
ronnie’sestatesales.com
Help Wanted
Candy Fleet, L.L. C.
Is now accepting applications for
Mechanics
and Mechanic Helpers
Must have knowledge of Cummins
and Caterpillar marine engines.
Please contact Steve Marcrum at
steve@candyfleet.com
Candy Fleet, L.L. C.
1207 Front St.
Morgan City, LA 70380
Services Offered
CENTRAL BOAT
RENTALS, INC.
Boat/Barge Repairs
Fleeting for Boats/Barges
Pipe Storage
Waterfront for Lease
985-384-8200
Help Wanted
General
Apply at
Cafe Jo Jo’s
624 Front St/MC
Wed. thru Friday
4:30 to 5:30pm for
PT Bartenders
Wait Staff
Kitchen Staff
PT Event Staffing
for Nico Bella
Nursery Worker Needed
First Baptist Church
1915 Victor II Blvd.
Come by office to fill
out application. 384-5920
Superior Labor Services
Now hiring 1st Class Fitters,
1st Class Welders, 1st Class
Pipe Fitters & Industrial
Painters. Apply in person
@ 1008 8th St./MC
Help Wanted
Drivers
Driver needed for
3500 RAM. Must have
CDL, TWIC & clean driving
record. (985) 856-2777
Looking for a class A-D
driver. Experience needed
Must be at least 25 yrs of
age. Please call
985-384-4600
Needed 18 Wheeler &
Mini Float Drivers. 5 yrs.
exp. CDL, HazMat, Clean
MVR & TWIC.
985/395-3985
Business
Rentals
FOR SALE OR
RENT: 11 Acres,
Fab building & office
Call 985/384-8200
Office/Warehouse for Lease:
5,000 sq. ft. $2,500/mo.
8405 Hwy. 182 E
Call 985-384-8200
Business
Rentals
Storage yards
for rent
$400/mo.
Call 985-384-8200
Warehouses
for Rent:
1,000 sq.ft. - $350/mo.
1,500 sq.ft. - $500/mo.
3,200 sq.ft. - $1,000/mo.
Call 985-384-8200
Waterfront property
For lease -Morgan City &
Charenton Canal Areas.
985-384-8200, ask for Joy
Unfurnished
Apartments
1BR apt. loc. at
422 Neptune St/BV.
Ref. & stove, water pd.
$475/mo., $475/dep.
Call 985-860-6625
Grandwood Apartments
Patterson, 2BR,
appliances, $500/mo.
985-498-8835
call or text.
Two 2BR/1BA. apts. in
Patterson on MLK Ave.
w/appliances. No pets.
$500/mo., $450 dep.
985/519-0124 or 395-2892
Trailers For
Rent
2BR/1BA, WD included.
Large lot. $750/mo.
includes lot rent & utilities.
985/518-0256
30’ Camper for rent in
Calumet. Utilities furn.
$400/mo., $400 dep.
No pets. 395-2892
or 985/519-0124
RV for Rent
$450/mo.includes all utilities.
Free washateria
985/518-0256
Trailer Space
Morgan City, corner of
Duke & 7th Street.
Up to 16’ x 70’.
985-255-9159
Homes For
Sale
4BR/3BA., 1800 sq. ft.
1500 sq. ft. garage,
1¾ acres, 600’waterfront
in Stephensville. $225,000
985/702-1900
ADVERTISEMENT FOR
SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS
ST. MARY PARISH SCHOOL BOARD
Qualities Desired:
Strong background in educational leadership;
a collaborative management style, and excellent
communication skills.
Qualifications:
Certified or eligible for immediate certification as
a Superintendent of Schools in Louisiana.
Preferred minimum of 10 years in Pre K-12
Education, including five years of Administrative
and/or Central Office experience.
Preferred 5 years of teaching experience.
Qualifications must be met by February 6, 2019.
District Size: 21 Schools; 8501 Students;
1240 Employees
Salary: $120,000 - $140,000
Application Deadline: February 6, 2019
Send all applications to:
St. Mary Parish Superintendent Search
C/O Ms. Diana Daye, Executive Secretary
P.O. Box 170
Centerville, LA 70522
Applications can be obtained by visiting St. Mary
Parish School Board Website at
www.stmaryk12.net or by contacting Mr. Peter
Boudreaux at 337-836-9661.
Applications must be mailed by certified mail,
postmarked no later than February 6, 2019.
Contact Mr.Michael Taylor, School Board
President, with any questions at 985-518-2920 or
taylor6945@bellsouth.net.
Equal Employment Opportunity Statement
The St. Mary Parish School System does not
discriminate on the basis of race, color, national
origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in
employment or the provision of services.
Adv. January 16 and 23, 2019