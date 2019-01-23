Jan. 23 classifieds

Special

Notices

Anyone knowing the

whereabouts, interests

or heirs of: Paul K. Lewis

Please contact Margaret E.

Judice, PO Box 592,

Franklin, LA 70538, or

phone (337) 828-1880.

Services

Offered

FILL DIRT,

RIVER SAND

Anthony

Resignola

384-0260

pager 397-0338

Misc. For

Sale

For Sale fishing tackle

supplies. Everything

needed to start your own

business. $15,000.

985/395-2822

Garage Sale

Smits Estate Sale

1313 Main St.

Patterson

2 day

Cash Sale Only

Sat. Jan. 26, 9-5

Sun. Jan. 27, 10-4

For more info.

visit website

ronnie’sestatesales.com

Help Wanted

Candy Fleet, L.L. C.

Is now accepting applications for

Mechanics

and Mechanic Helpers

Must have knowledge of Cummins

and Caterpillar marine engines.

Please contact Steve Marcrum at

steve@candyfleet.com

Candy Fleet, L.L. C.

1207 Front St.

Morgan City, LA 70380

Services Offered

CENTRAL BOAT

RENTALS, INC.

Boat/Barge Repairs

Fleeting for Boats/Barges

Pipe Storage

Waterfront for Lease

985-384-8200

Help Wanted

General

Apply at

Cafe Jo Jo’s

624 Front St/MC

Wed. thru Friday

4:30 to 5:30pm for

PT Bartenders

Wait Staff

Kitchen Staff

PT Event Staffing

for Nico Bella

Nursery Worker Needed

First Baptist Church

1915 Victor II Blvd.

Come by office to fill

out application. 384-5920

Superior Labor Services

Now hiring 1st Class Fitters,

1st Class Welders, 1st Class

Pipe Fitters & Industrial

Painters. Apply in person

@ 1008 8th St./MC

Help Wanted

Drivers

Driver needed for

3500 RAM. Must have

CDL, TWIC & clean driving

record. (985) 856-2777

Looking for a class A-D

driver. Experience needed

Must be at least 25 yrs of

age. Please call

985-384-4600

Needed 18 Wheeler &

Mini Float Drivers. 5 yrs.

exp. CDL, HazMat, Clean

MVR & TWIC.

985/395-3985

Business

Rentals

FOR SALE OR

RENT: 11 Acres,

Fab building & office

Call 985/384-8200

Office/Warehouse for Lease:

5,000 sq. ft. $2,500/mo.

8405 Hwy. 182 E

Call 985-384-8200

Business

Rentals

Storage yards

for rent

$400/mo.

Call 985-384-8200

Warehouses

for Rent:

1,000 sq.ft. - $350/mo.

1,500 sq.ft. - $500/mo.

3,200 sq.ft. - $1,000/mo.

Call 985-384-8200

Waterfront property

For lease -Morgan City &

Charenton Canal Areas.

985-384-8200, ask for Joy

Unfurnished

Apartments

1BR apt. loc. at

422 Neptune St/BV.

Ref. & stove, water pd.

$475/mo., $475/dep.

Call 985-860-6625

Grandwood Apartments

Patterson, 2BR,

appliances, $500/mo.

985-498-8835

call or text.

Two 2BR/1BA. apts. in

Patterson on MLK Ave.

w/appliances. No pets.

$500/mo., $450 dep.

985/519-0124 or 395-2892

Trailers For

Rent

2BR/1BA, WD included.

Large lot. $750/mo.

includes lot rent & utilities.

985/518-0256

30’ Camper for rent in

Calumet. Utilities furn.

$400/mo., $400 dep.

No pets. 395-2892

or 985/519-0124

RV for Rent

$450/mo.includes all utilities.

Free washateria

985/518-0256

Trailer Space

Morgan City, corner of

Duke & 7th Street.

Up to 16’ x 70’.

985-255-9159

Homes For

Sale

4BR/3BA., 1800 sq. ft.

1500 sq. ft. garage,

1¾ acres, 600’waterfront

in Stephensville. $225,000

985/702-1900

ADVERTISEMENT FOR

SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS

ST. MARY PARISH SCHOOL BOARD

Qualities Desired:

Strong background in educational leadership;

a collaborative management style, and excellent

communication skills.

Qualifications:

Certified or eligible for immediate certification as

a Superintendent of Schools in Louisiana.

Preferred minimum of 10 years in Pre K-12

Education, including five years of Administrative

and/or Central Office experience.

Preferred 5 years of teaching experience.

Qualifications must be met by February 6, 2019.

District Size: 21 Schools; 8501 Students;

1240 Employees

Salary: $120,000 - $140,000

Application Deadline: February 6, 2019

Send all applications to:

St. Mary Parish Superintendent Search

C/O Ms. Diana Daye, Executive Secretary

P.O. Box 170

Centerville, LA 70522

Applications can be obtained by visiting St. Mary

Parish School Board Website at

www.stmaryk12.net or by contacting Mr. Peter

Boudreaux at 337-836-9661.

Applications must be mailed by certified mail,

postmarked no later than February 6, 2019.

Contact Mr.Michael Taylor, School Board

President, with any questions at 985-518-2920 or

taylor6945@bellsouth.net.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

The St. Mary Parish School System does not

discriminate on the basis of race, color, national

origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in

employment or the provision of services.

Adv. January 16 and 23, 2019