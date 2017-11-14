It's that time of year in St. Mary

Tue, 11/14/2017 - 1:09pm Anonymous

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Tri-City area. In the top photo, Rudolph leads the reindeer hitched to the Spirit of Morgan City shrimp boat, which doubles as Santa's sleigh this time of year. In the bottom photo, a Merry Christmas banner greets drivers as they approach the La. 182 bridge on Brashear Avenue. People who work will get something extra in their stocking this year: Christmas falls on a Monday, so most will have a three-day weekend.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017