It's that time of year in St. Mary

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Tri-City area. In the top photo, Rudolph leads the reindeer hitched to the Spirit of Morgan City shrimp boat, which doubles as Santa's sleigh this time of year. In the bottom photo, a Merry Christmas banner greets drivers as they approach the La. 182 bridge on Brashear Avenue. People who work will get something extra in their stocking this year: Christmas falls on a Monday, so most will have a three-day weekend.