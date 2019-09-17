Internet images lead to arrests

Staff Report

Two people have been arrested on charges of disclosing private images without permission, the Morgan City Police Department reported.

Amanda Eues, 41, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Friday and Spencer Aucoin II of West Side Lane in Amelia at 4:42 p.m. Friday on warrants alleging nonconsensual disclosure of private images. Aucoin was booked on seven counts.

Eues and Aucoin were arrested at the Morgan City Police Department. The warrants stemmed from an investigation into images which were sent to several other subjects over the internet. Both were jailed.