Illegal alien, arrested in Berwick, gets 21 years on drug, gun charges

An illegal alien, arrested in 2016 in Berwick, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison on drug and gun charges.

The defendant had admitted to authorities that he bought and sold firearms, marijuana, LSD and Xanax, U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph of the Western District of Louisiana said in a news release.

Raymundo Pizano-Montes, 34, of Mexico, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell on charges of distributing LSD in St. Mary Parish and possessing firearms.

On Nov. 18, 2016, A St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a Mazda SUV in which Pizano-Montes was an occupant on for a traffic violation on U.S. 90 west, the release said. The Daily Review had reported that the stop occurred in Berwick.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found $14,582 in cash, 319 dosage units of LSD, 82 Xanax pills, marijuana paraphernalia, a scale, and 12 firearms. Six of the 12 firearms — including an AR-15 assault rifle — were reported stolen, the release stated.

Pizano-Montes stated to authorities that anything found in the vehicle was his property, and he bought and sold firearms, marijuana, LSD and Xanax. He further stated that he brought LSD and firearms to California and returned to Louisiana with marijuana for distribution in the Morgan City area, Joseph said.

Pizano-Montes also stated that the LSD he sold came from Germany and was mailed to the Morgan City, according to court documents. He was deported in 2010 after having been convicted of second-degree robbery and re-entered the United States illegally, the release said.

Homeland Security Investigations, ATF and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo prosecuted the case.