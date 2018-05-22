Local officials get a post mortem on the 2014 hurricane season in this 2015 photo. The Port of Morgan City's annual Hurricane Meeting will be Wednesday. (The Daily Review File Photo)
Hurricane prep meeting Wednesday at Port of Morgan City
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 10:27am zachary fitzgerald
The Port of Morgan City will host the annual Hurricane Preparedness Meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at its Emergency Operations Center located at 7327 La. 182 in Morgan City.
Port officials are partnering with the St. Mary Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, St. Mary Levee District and National Weather Service to hold the meeting.