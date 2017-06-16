Hunter education course starts Monday

A Hunter Education course has been scheduled through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for June 19-22 and June 24, according to a news release.

On Monday, the first session of the classroom course will begin at 6 p.m. at the Patterson Community Center. The classroom course will continue on the 20th and 22nd. Registrants must attend all sessions of this course and the range portion on June 24.

To register for the courses or for more information on hunting safety requirements in Louisiana go on-line to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website at www.wlf.louisiana.gov/ and follow the Hunter and Hunter Education links.

The classes are led by a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Volunteer instructor with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. If you have questions about the courses, contact Detective Lt. Howard “Buddy” Rogers at 985-384-1622.