Human remains found near Franklin

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have begun a death investigation after hunters found human remains Friday near Franklin, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

The two hunters made the discovery and notified the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office just before noon Friday. SMPSO deputies and detectives responded to the scene and retrieved the remains.

The remains were found in a wooded area 10 miles north of Franklin.

No further details are available at this time. Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses, the Sheriff's Office said.