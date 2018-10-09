Hospital district sets special meeting for Tuesday

The Hospital Service District 2 board, which is looking for a management option for Teche Regional Medical Center, has called a special meeting for Tuesday night.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Morgan City Courthouse, 7261 La. 182.

A closed-door session is on the agenda. The agenda for the open session includes appointment of a negotiating committee “to move forward with negotiations with the selected operator.”

The district and Life-Point Health, which has operated Teche Regional under lease with the district since 2005, have reached a preliminary agreement under which LifePoint would end its relationship with the hospital Dec. 31. That left the district to look for new management for the Morgan City hospital.

The district has contacted Ochsner Health Center of New Orleans, LCMC Health and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady of Health System.

The district is asking people who want to speak at the meeting to sign in by 5:45 p.m. and limit their remarks to 3 minutes.