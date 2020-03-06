Hospital: Coronavirus text is false alarm

Terrebonne General Medical Center has issued this press release:

Terrebonne General Medical Center has been made aware of a SPAM text message circulating in our community regarding a confirmed case of the Coronavirus at TGMC and a link for more information.

The SPAM link leads to an inappropriate adult website – PLEASE DO NOT CLICK THIS LINK! Also, please be advised that there are NO CONFIRMED Coronavirus cases at TGMC or in the State of Louisiana.

Please help to spread the word that this is fake text message indeed SPAM!

A screen shot of the message is included below.

To protect yourself, please delete the text if you receive it. If you hear of this, please help educate the recipient that this is indeed not true to prevent unnecessary panic in our community.