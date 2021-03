Submitted Photo

After serving in World War II and surviving D-Day landings on Iwo Jima and Okinawa, Irving Courtney came home and joined the Veterans of Foreign wars. In 1968, he joined VFW Post 4222, where he has served for over 50 years as an active and continuous member. Shown are Post Commander Sherman Whiting, presenting Courtney with a 50-year drape and certificate, and his daughter, Lynnell Hanson.