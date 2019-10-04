Homecoming parade for Berwick High
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 2:05pm
The annual Berwick High homecoming parade winds its way through town Thursday. The homecoming football game with Cohen is on for 7 p.m. Friday.
The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
