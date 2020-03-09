Home searched, drugs, gun found

The St. Mary Parish Office Narcotics Section searched a Patterson home Thursday and arrested three men on charges that included drug violations and possession of stolen weapons, Sheriff Blaise Smith reported.

—Nathaniel Lawe-rence Wicks, 22, of Division Avenue, Houma, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law-drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and second/subsequent offenses.

—Kaleb Lane William Smith, 19, of Francis Street, Patterson, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law-drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I THC/CBD with intent to distribute, and probation violation-felony.

—Caleb Marshall Daigle, 19, of Burchfield Lane, Berwick, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm-felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute, violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law-drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and probation violation-felony.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Francis Street.

During the investigation, stolen weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia were located in the residence. Daigle, Smith, and Wicks were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $150,000 for each offender.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Samantha Sullivan Breaux, 22, of Vatican Square, Carencro, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $1,720.

—Travis Sentral Holly, 40, of Friendship Alley, Amelia, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Thursday on a charge of probation violation. Holly is being held for another agency.

—Christopher James Percle, 21, of Frontage Road, Centerville, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of burglary and possession of a firearm-felon. Bail was set at $75,000.

—Clarence Clarquis Reed, 37, Weber Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. No bail has been set.

—Drevin Mikhail Willis, 21, Prairie Road North, Franklin, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Thursday on a charge of reckless operation (no accident) and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of cyberstalking. Bail was set at $1,500.

—Corey Lee Percle, 40, of Field Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Friday on charges of driver must be licensed and possession of methamphetamine. No bail has been set.

—Shane Calvin Theriot, 48, 216 Sanraen Street, Charenton, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Friday on charges of driving left of center, driving under suspension and driving while intoxicated-first offense. Theriot was released on a $3,750 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said the Morgan City Police Department responded to 40 calls for service in the 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:

—Kaleb Meadows, 21, Trevino Street, Berwick, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kaleb Meadows was located at St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kerry Anthony Guidry, 54, of Morel Lane, Buras, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Thursday on warrants for three counts of failure to appear.

Kerry Anthony Guidry was located at Plaquemines Parish Prison and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Travis Lloyd Burgess, 42, Hilda Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Travis Lloyd Burgess turned himself into the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was booked and incarcerated.

—Dylan Joseph Theriot, 19, of River Road, Pierre Part, was arrested 9:16 p.m. Thursday on a charge of two brake lights required and on a warrant for failure to appear.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Brashear Avenue and Federal Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Dylan J. Theriot. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:

—Iaasiah Williams, 19, of Henry Street, Patterson, was arrested of 9:39 a.m. Thursday on charges of second-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of Controlled Dangerous Substance-drug free zone, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

—Debra Black, 62, of Blum Boulevard, Berwick, was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery. She was released on $1,447 bond.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.