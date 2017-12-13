Holy Cross kids make Christmas brighter

Submitted Photo

Each month, students at Holy Cross Elementary School participate in service projects sponsored by different classes. During December, kindergarten students and the faculty and staff of Holy Cross Elementary School collected Christmas gifts for the residents of the Patterson Healthcare Center. Also during December, the entire school collected funds for needy children in the Morgan City area. Pictured are the sixth-grade students from Holy Cross Elementary School who traveled to the Maison Jardin Senior Living Facility to visit with residents and sing Christmas carols.