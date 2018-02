Submitted Photo

The Holy Cross Elementary Third Annual Krewe of Spirit Mardi Gras Parade, led by Krewe of Galatea Queen Sally Lawton and King David Fuhrer, was held Feb. 7. Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 students rode in wagons decorated by their parents and pulled by fifth- and sixth-graders. The remainder of the student body, along with many parents, grandparents, and friends, enjoyed the floats, the children, and the many throws.