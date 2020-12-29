Holiday closings listed

The Daily Review will not be published Friday, and The Daily Review offices will be closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Deadlines for Thursday’s paper for advertising will be earlier than usual to accommodate a Wednesday press run.

Parish as well as municipal offices in the city of Patterson and town of Berwick will be closed Thursday and Friday. City Hall in Morgan City will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed New Year’s Day.

The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon New Year’s Eve and remain closed New Year’s Day.

Pelican Waste & Debris and Republic Services will not run routes on New Year’s Day. Pelican Waste & Debris will run all Friday and Saturday routes on Saturday, while Republic Services will resume its routes on Jan. 4, 2021. On the days following closures, trucks will run normal routes and then start the areas missed.