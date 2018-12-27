Holiday closings listed

Morgan City, Berwick and St. Mary Parish government offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday for the New Year’s holiday.

Patterson City Hall will close Tuesday and Wednesday, and also close from 9:45 a.m. to noon Monday for the inauguration of city officials at 10 a.m. at Patterson Area Civic Center.

Republic Services and Pelican Waste & Debris will not run routes Tuesday.

The Daily Review offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday. There will be no paper Tuesday. The Monday edition will be delivered earlier than usual.

News and advertising deadlines for the Monday edition will also be earlier than usual to accommodate the press run.