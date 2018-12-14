Holiday blood donations sought

People in the Tri-City area have the chance to help patients in need of blood donations this holiday season and be entered for a chance to win a $1,500 Amazon gift card.

Blood donations can be made at Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, located at 1234 David Drive, Suite 102 in Morgan City. The holiday blood drive will be from Dec. 17-31.

The holiday season typically sees about a 20 percent drop in donations, a Vitalant news release said. Vitalant supplies comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states.

In return for donating blood, donors will receive a $25 Amazon gift card through Vitalant’s online rewards store, an “Amazing” T-shirt (while supplies last), “Awe-maker” socks, and a chance to win one of two $1,500 Amazon gift cards.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit online at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History at vitalant.org the day they donate.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.