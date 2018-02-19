Higgins to speak to API

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, will speak Tuesday to the Atchafalaya Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute.

The chapter will meet at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Higgins, who represents Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District, will give attendees an update on what’s occurring in Congress. A social will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m.

The meeting is only open to members and their guests. Those planning to attend are asked to reserve their seats by calling Carolyn Doiron at 985-385-9868. Coats are requested.