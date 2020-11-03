Higgins heads for victory in 3rd Congressional District
U. S. Senator
Early & Absentee Reporting - 59 of 64 parishes Votes
15,336 Beryl Billiot (NOPTY) 1%
14,521 John Paul Bourgeois (NOPTY) 1%
1,111,281 "Bill" Cassidy (REP) 63%
3,526 Reno Jean Daret III (NOPTY) 0%
184,985 Derrick "Champ" Edwards (DEM) 10%
2,460 "Xan" John (OTHER) 0%
30,265 David Drew Knight (DEM) 2%
6,741 M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND) 0%
5,025 Jamar Montgomery (NOPTY) 0%
34,429 Dustin Murphy (REP) 2%
299,022 Adrian Perkins (DEM) 17%
42,012 Antoine Pierce (DEM) 2%
6,437 Melinda Mary Price (OTHER) 0%
9,798 Aaron C. Sigler (LBT) 1%
11,103 Peter Wenstrup (DEM) 1%
Total: 1,776,941
U. S. Representative -- 1st Congressional District
Early & Absentee Reporting - 5 of 8 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 540 of 558 precincts Votes
78,113 Lee Ann Dugas (DEM) 24%
8,411 Howard Kearney (LBT) 3%
243,133 Steve Scalise (REP) 74%
Total: 329,657
U. S. Representative -- 2nd Congressional District
Early & Absentee Reporting - 9 of 10 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 511 of 657 precincts Votes
7,191 Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste (IND) 4%
23,694 Glenn Adrain Harris (DEM) 12%
3,491 Colby James (IND) 2%
113,835 Cedric L. Richmond (DEM) 57%
39,466 David M. Schilling (REP) 20%
12,560 Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr. (REP) 6%
Total: 200,237
U. S. Representative -- 3rd Congressional District
Early & Absentee Reporting - 9 of 10 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 563 of 566 precincts Votes
33,526 "Rob" Anderson (DEM) 11%
50,257 Braylon Harris (DEM) 17%
201,841 Clay Higgins (REP) 69%
8,316 Brandon LeLeux (LBT) 3%
Total: 293,940
U. S. Representative -- 4th Congressional District
Early & Absentee Reporting - 14 of 15 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 712 of 749 precincts Votes
17,588 Ben Gibson (REP) 7%
61,088 Kenny Houston (DEM) 24%
162,780 "Mike" Johnson (REP) 63%
18,319 Ryan Trundle (DEM) 7%
Total: 259,775
U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Early & Absentee Reporting - 23 of 24 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 819 of 825 precincts Votes
48,942 Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM) 16%
20,811 Allen Guillory, Sr. (REP) 7%
49,653 Lance Harris (REP) 17%
9,356 "Matt" Hasty (REP) 3%
6,507 Jesse P. Lagarde (DEM) 2%
31,503 Martin Lemelle, Jr. (DEM) 11%
100,453 Luke J. Letlow (REP) 34%
23,036 "Scotty" Robinson (REP) 8%
9,205 Phillip Snowden (DEM) 3%
Total: 299,466
U. S. Representative -- 6th Congressional District
Early & Absentee Reporting - 12 of 13 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 529 of 579 precincts Votes
248,925 Garret Graves (REP) 71%
9,048 Shannon Sloan (LBT) 3%
2,790 Richard "RPT" Torregano (NOPTY) 1%
88,406 Dartanyon "DAW" Williams (DEM) 25%
Total: 349,169