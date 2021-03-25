Heroin, methamphetamine seized in arrest by deputies

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

A traffic stop led St. Mary deputies to an arrest for heroin and methamphetamine possession Tuesday, the same day Berwick police searched a home and found marijuana they believe was destined for sale, arrest reports said.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 38 complaints and made these arrests:

—Martin Scelfo, 28, Franklin, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on charges of brake lights required, improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and no driver’s license.

No bail has been set.

—Jeanna Domangue, 27, Baton Rouge, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Domangue was released on a summons to appear in court June 28.

—Aaron Melancon, 43, Gonzales, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense). No bail has been set.

—Quinton Robinson, 35, Franklin, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday on charges of duty of offender to notify of change of address, failure to register as a sex offender and failure to pay annual fee.

No bail has been set.

—Shane Granger, 33, Morgan City, was arrested at 7 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of accessory after the fact to unauthorized entry of a place of business and theft over $25,000. No bail has been set.

—Blake Picard, 22, Franklin, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday on the charges of two headlamps required and possession of marijuana. Picard was released on a summons to appear in court June 28.

—Brenden Jenkins, 29, Franklin, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Jenkins was released on a summons to appear in court June 28.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Conner Wells, 20, Parro Lane, Berwick was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, prohibited acts (drug paraphernalia), violation of the controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone), illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor and keeping a disorderly place.

About 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Berwick Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation at a residence on Parro Lane in Berwick, the subject of numerous complaints about illegal narcotics activity.

Officers made contact with Wells and made him aware of the complaints.

During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained, and marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia were located.

Through interviews, it was learned that the drugs were destined to be sold.

Wells was placed under arrest and later transported to Berwick Jail, where he was booked on the charges. Wells remained incarcerated with no bond set at this time.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service and made these arrests:

—Dezzie Jane Booty, 41, Maple Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for contempt of court (terms of probation) in 6th Ward Court.

—Ronald Dewayne Williams Jr., 28, Scott, was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear for arraignment in 6th Ward Court.

—Fank James Rock Jr., 33, Andrew Street, Patterson, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine in 6th Ward Court.

—Bryan P. Scully, 58, Pecan Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.